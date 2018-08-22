Kinetic Golden Apple heads to East Alabama
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - WRBL News 3 handed out our the first First Kinetic Credit union Golden Apple Award on Wednesday.
Fairfax Elementary's fourth-grade teacher Theresa Sandberg received the first Apple of the year.
The 20=year teaching veteran was nominated by Simone Floyd, who told News 3 that Sandberg "is an amazing teacher who donates so much extra time to teaching her students."
Sandberg, an Auburn University and Troy University graduate says she's honored to receive the recognition and that the award has made her year.
"I'm gonna cherish this forever so it really means a lot to me. We work hard and it's nice to be rewarded for your hard work and your dedication so I'm very grateful and very thankful," Sandberg says.
