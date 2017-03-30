Kinnucan’s Muscle Walk set for Saturday in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — On Saturday, April 1, you can lace up your walking shoes to help patients battling neuromuscular disease.

Alex McCarty of Auburn is one of them. He was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was 5. His problems were noticed by his mother, Kathy, early on.

“He didn’t sit up until he was almost 1 and he did not walk until he was almost two, ” said Kathy McCarty, Alex’s mom.

Kathy is grateful for the Muscular Dystrophy Association which puts her in touch with other families going through the same fight. The organization also helps in many other ways.

To help raise awareness of muscle diseases, the Kinnucan’s Muscle Walk of Auburn will take place on April 1st beginning at 8:30 a.m. The walk will be held at Kinnucan’s located at 1199 S. Donahue Drive in Auburn.

If you would like to learn more about MDA and how you can help, visit www.mda.org.

Muscular Dystrophy Association of Alabama is hosting a summer camp for one week at the end of June where they are looking to fill counselor positions. You will get 120 hours of community service and it’s great for individuals heading into the medical field.