Kysor Warren Epta to invest $27 million, create Columbus headquarters for North American operations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Kysor Warren Epta US, a commercial refrigeration provider, will invest more than $27 million to expand operations in Columbus, Ga., creating 200 local jobs according to Governor Brian Kemp.

“Georgia’s consistent investment in our international partnerships continues to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to congratulate the people of Columbus on this exciting news, and I am confident that Kysor Warren Epta US will continue to find success in the Peach State.”

The local announcement was made at 10 a.m. and included state and local economic development officials.

The move to make a new headquarters in Columbus is expected to help the company grow its services and product offerings, according to a news release.

The facility will also be used as a training center for educating company installers, contractors, and technical service teams on new and emerging technological solutions. The release from the Governor’s Office says that the solutions are aimed at preserving the environment by using natural refrigerants.

“I am very excited about our plans moving forward and proud that Epta recognizes the local talent instrumental in helping us to achieve our goals,” said Damon Wyatt, vice president and general manager of Kysor Warren Epta US. “The Columbus area offers a strategic location for distributing our environmentally friendly product throughout North America.”

The new Kysor Warren facility will be a 350,000 foot building at Corporate Ridge Business Park and will serve as the company’s headquarters for North America. Kysor Warren will be hiring for a variety of positions at diverse skill levels, including in manufacturing operations, engineering, and office personnel.

“One of our main priorities is to assist our local companies so that they can continue to achieve success,” said Russ Carreker, chairman of the Development Authority of Columbus. “By taking time to understand Kysor Warren’s business needs, our local team and state partners demonstrated a commitment to providing company leaders with access to valuable resources and guidance that will keep them firmly planted in Columbus for years to come.”

Right now, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson is traveling in Europe and meeting with government officials, tourism, and trade allies. He met with leaders at Epta’s Milan, Italy headquarters, officials say.

While in Europe, Wilson is also visiting other companies that have a Georgia presence and prospective companies in Europe who are making final decisions about coming to Georgia, according to the Governor’s Office.

Officials say GDEcD Project Manager Anna Hurt represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Brian Sillitto, executive vice president of economic development at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone interested in having a career with Kysor Warren Epta US are encouraged to go online to their career site.