Ladonia couple hopes to meet their guardian angels

LEE COUNTY, Ala.- If you were to drive down Highway 280 and see a burnt patch of grass, it may not hold much significance, but for Micheal and Laura Lee, that spot will be etched in their minds forever.

Monday, the day of the eclipse, the Lee’s were driving down 280 when they heard an explosion. They saw smoke pouring out, but thought it was a blown tire. When they pulled off to the side of the road, they noticed their muffler and other pieces of their car were missing.

All of a sudden, Micheal was surrounded by smoke. From there, his seat belt started to melt. His wife, Laura, was able to get out of the car and attempt to pull him and his wheelchair out. By the time she got to him, flames were inside the car at his seat.

“I cut my seat belt off, and I remember telling her, I’m stuck. I’m trapped,” Micheal Lee said. “I’m burning. I love you. Run!”

Out of nowhere, two men came and pulled Micheal and his wheelchair out of the car. They were able to drag Micheal a safe distance away before the flames increased. The Lee’s said once the Good Samaritans knew the Lee’s were OK, they left the scene.

“How do you thank somebody for giving you your husband’s life?” Laura Lee said. “We could have been going home and putting him in a box, and instead, I get to go home and hug him, and we get to eat dinner as a family.”

Now, the Lee’s hope to one day meet their guardian angels, and despite the items the Lee’s lost in the fire, they are glad to have made it out unscathed.

“I hope life is a little more blessed for them everyday,” Micheal said. “They deserve the world,” Laura said. “They really do. There is no possible way that I could ever pay that back. There is not enough money, riches in the world that would cover the debt I have to them.”