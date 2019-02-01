LaFayette High School under extra security after two employees threatened

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school threat_1540826592688.jpg.jpg

LaFayette, Ala. (WRBL) Several concerned parents are reaching out to News 3 regarding extra security measures at LaFayette High School for Friday, February 1st.

Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge tells News 3 parents have been notified there will be extra security for the school.

“We have had a threat against two employees. LHS will operate in “secure your area” today, and we have heightened security. We also sent a call to all parents notifying them,” said Dr. Hodge.

Hodge says he does not know who made the treats, but the LaFayette Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss