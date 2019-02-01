LaFayette High School under extra security after two employees threatened

LaFayette, Ala. (WRBL) Several concerned parents are reaching out to News 3 regarding extra security measures at LaFayette High School for Friday, February 1st.

Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge tells News 3 parents have been notified there will be extra security for the school.

“We have had a threat against two employees. LHS will operate in “secure your area” today, and we have heightened security. We also sent a call to all parents notifying them,” said Dr. Hodge.

Hodge says he does not know who made the treats, but the LaFayette Police Department is investigating.