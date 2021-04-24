 

LaFayette teen killed in early morning traffic crash

Local News
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning traffic crash has claimed the life of a LaFayette teen. The young woman was driving on I-85 in Macon County when the crash happened.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 18-year-old woman, who was driving a 2005 Honda Accord, ran off the road and crashed into a tree at 7:31 a.m. this morning.

The crash happened on I-85, five miles south of Auburn in Macon County, near mile marker 45.

Officials say the woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

