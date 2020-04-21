Skip to content
LaGrange Bureau
Man threatened ex-girlfriend life with a knife
LaGrange Police make drug bust within 1000 feet of Lagrange College
Third Troup County resident dies from COVID-19 complications
Video
LaGrange pastor explores all avenues for everyone to worship
Video
“Just stay home, I want life to get back to normal,” COVID-19 survivor tells their story
Video
LaGrange woman’s wedding plans change after an unexpected guest arrived
Video
Troup County Board of Assessors offers email services
Local business owner provides masks to Troup County Hospitals
Video
Recent Updates
Finally, a break in the active pattern
Video
Cloud Phenomenon: Storms sometimes bring uniquely shaped clouds
Video
ALL CLEAR: Enjoy this Friday and your weekend changes
Video
STILL WEATHER ALERT: Until 11/10CT Isolated Damaging Wind-Hail
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Rounds of storms today with some of them becoming strong to severe
Video
SEVERE WEATHER: First Alert Weather tracking storms now
Video
Increasing clouds today, weather alert for Thursday
Video
First Alert Forecast: Focused on our next WEATHER ALERT DAY this Thursday morning
Video
Gorgeous Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, Weather Aware on Thursday
Video
More Political Stories
Lawsuit seeks to push back already delayed Georgia primary
Video
President Trump temporarily suspends immigration to United States
Video
CBP’s new border-wall webpage gives public a first-hand look at construction, progress
Some Georgia mayors express disagreement with governor’s re-opening plan
Video
Congress passes big stimulus bill for small businesses
Video
Trending Stories
East Alabama father and daughter killed in crash along Interstate 85 in Opelika
Update: Additional COVID-19 cases discovered inside Muscogee Manor; Azalea Trace positive report not accurate
Tallapoosa County man facing charges related to child pornography
News 3 investigation: Phenix City Rehab hospital confirms COVID-19 cases with patients and staff
Video
Popular Columbus priest hospitalized, fighting COVID-19, according to archbishop’s Facebook post
Tye Tribbett sends positive vibes with song amid virus
Debtors should be wary of keeping coronavirus stimulus money in the bank, economist says
Video
NASA releases new image to mark Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary
Eagle Scout builds beds for dogs at North Myrtle Beach shelter
PHOTOS: Best and worst places to be quarantined amid COVID-19
NOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases approach 6,000, with 340 in Lee County
NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus case numbers continue higher, now with 22,147 and 258 in Columbus
