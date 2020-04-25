Eyelash Tech welcomes client after 3 week closing

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) –Shablee Boykin is the owner of Beauty “N” MINK, located in the heart of downtown LaGrange. She tells NEWS 3 only her business was only open for six months when Gov. Kemp declared the closing of non-essential businesses. But today she says she not going the extra mile to ensure her customers not only look good but to make she they are safe.

“I`m really big on santionation and cleanliness. My clients will voucher for me, I’m always washing my handing, using hand santizer and spraying lysol on the beds,” Boykin said.

Boykin’s business requires close contact with her clients, she ‘s only able to service one clients at a time.

“A full set take about an hour and a half, so what I do is block out an 15 minutes in between every client, I use that time to santize.”She said,

Boykin said she will continue to follow the guidelines issued by the state.