LaGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is notifying the public of several street closures for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Streets around the parade route will begin closing at 12:45 p.m. in anticipation of the parade’s 1 p.m. start.

The City of LaGrange says the route begins and ends at the LaGrange High School parking lot. The route travels through North Greenwood Street, West Haralson Street, Church Street and Broome Street.

The parade then goes to Ridley Avenue and back to North Greenwood. This route is the same as LaGrange’s annual Christmas parade.

The yearly theme is “Love is the Light of Freedom”, says the City of LaGrange. The parade’s grand marshal is Wanda Walker, the founder of Troup Transformation.

The parade will be streamed live at the City of LaGrange Facebook page.