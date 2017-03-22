LaGrange boy scout honors kids with special needs by creating musical playground

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A brand new musical playground in LaGrange is bringing sweet sounds to kids with special needs and their parents. Fifteen-year-old Nathan Fain is the brains behind the operation. The teen raised more than $25,000 and had volunteers spend over 1,200 hours to build the musical masterpiece.

“The fact that it’s for the special needs children, that it kind of calls to people, a lot of people have the calling to help,” Nathan tells News 3.

Sam Battle loves playing the drums at the Joyful Noise musical playground.

Nathan is going for his Eagle Scout badge. He says he’s learned self-discipline and patience in organizing the musical playground. Nathan says the name “Joyful Noise” describes the playground’s mission perfectly.

“So I found this, and if I can honor God through it, I might as well do it,” Nathan says.

It’s located on the campus of LaFayette Christian School. Students there and other kids at the Discovery Cottage will be able to use the playground to make music and express themselves. The instruments in the playground are wheelchair accessible.

Jeff Battle has a son with autism. He says seeing his son Sam smile and laugh while playing the drums or the chimes brings joy to his life.

“It’s always been something he really liked and something me and him like to do together too at the house,” Battle says. “I’m glad he’s able to do it here too. The more we can stimulate his brain, the better it’s going to be for him, and music does that on a lot of levels: listening to it and now actually performing it.”

Battle says he hopes the playground brings more awareness and creates more opportunities that open up a world of possibilities to kids with special needs.