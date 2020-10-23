11 Arrested in Troup County Sex-Trafficking Sting

LAGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) – The Troup Sheriff’s Department has arrested 11 people in human and sex trafficking. According to officials, the operation began with identifying advertisement for prostitution and investigating the individuals through telephone calls and text messages. Commitments were made for sexual acts for money.

The following were arrested during the operation:

  • Ernest Wille Parham Jr.- Pandering 
  • Kenyous Kenslow Card- Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies, and Pimping. 
  • Allison Baughs- Prostitution 
  • Uniqua Douglas- Prostitution 
  • Shawn Michael Mullins – Pandering 
  • Crystal Beverly Reynolds – Prostitution 
  • Yobani Hidalgo- Pandering 
  • Chanel Crook- Possession of Cocaine, Prostitution, Fugitive from Justice (Wanted out of Kentucky) 
  • Ciara Robinson – Prostitution 
  • David Jackson Shellnut Jr.- Pandering 

Authorities were able to make contact with the suspects and during that time, they were able to pre-determine a meeting location, which subsequently led to the suspects being taken into custody.

At this time, the is investigation is still ongoing.

