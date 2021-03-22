 

12-year-old LaGrange boy stabbed in the back of the head

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A 13-year-old girl stabbed a 12-year-old boy Sunday in LaGrange. The two were playing when the girl got upset, according to a LaGrange Police press release. The girl then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the boy in the back of the head.

The LaGrange Police Department responded to the call on 150 Turner Street where the 13-year-old girl was taken into custody.

The Criminal Investigations Section conducted an investigation that resulted in the girl being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The boy was taken to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

