LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone.

Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown black male juveniles in the PNC Bank parking lot on North Greenwood Street.

The victim also said that his cellphone was stolen from his pocket during the assault. This victim was treated for minor injuries on his arms and legs, then released by his mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.