LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend.

Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4.

The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

This victim was pronounced dead in Grady Hospital on Feb. 7 at 12:47 p.m.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.