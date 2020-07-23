17-year-old charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Troup County death

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has a 17-year-old in custody for involuntary manslaughter after a fatal shooting on July 19.

Cameryn Phillips, 17 of Franklin, Ga., was charged after TCSO deputies investigated the shooting death of Haley Newsom, 22, who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Sheriff’s Office says Phillips has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Handgun by a person under 18 years of age. All of the charges are felonies.

Witnesses at the home on Meadowland Trail in LaGrange told investigators that Phillips was waving a handgun around the living room when the gun went off, hitting Newsom in the head. She fell to the ground, and Phillips picked her up and carried her outside.

TCSO says Newsom was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment before being airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital, where she later died.

No further charges are anticipated at this time, according to officials.