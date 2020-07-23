17-year-old charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Troup County death

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has a 17-year-old in custody for involuntary manslaughter after a fatal shooting on July 19.

Cameryn Phillips, 17 of Franklin, Ga., was charged after TCSO deputies investigated the shooting death of Haley Newsom, 22, who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Sheriff’s Office says Phillips has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, four counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Handgun by a person under 18 years of age. All of the charges are felonies.

Witnesses at the home on Meadowland Trail in LaGrange told investigators that Phillips was waving a handgun around the living room when the gun went off, hitting Newsom in the head. She fell to the ground, and Phillips picked her up and carried her outside.

TCSO says Newsom was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment before being airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital, where she later died.

No further charges are anticipated at this time, according to officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 91° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories