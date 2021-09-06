2 Hogansville Mayoral Candidates discuss their plans if elected

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – Hogansville Mayoral Candidates, Angela Price and George Bailey, met with with News 3 to discuss why they decided to run for Mayor and what they hope to do if elected.

Price, a Hogansville native and the wife of city councilmember Marichal Price, said she decided to run for Mayor because she wanted to make a difference in her community. She said she wants all the residents in Hogansville to feel included.

“My idea for running for Mayor is I wanted to bring the communities together. I want both sides to understand that we all matter, that we all count, that we are all equally important,” said Price.

She said she does not see her relation to her husband being an issue, if she is elected. All ordinances need to be passed by the council and the Mayor does not have a vote. She also said because Hogansville is a smaller city many people are bound to be related.

Price also addressed certain concerns regarding whether or not she is invested in Hogansville since she has a childcare business in LaGrange. She said she tried to establish a childcare business in Hogansville but due to zoning and building issues it was not possible. However, she said she has had a photography business and a home daycare in Hogansville before.

“To say I’m vested in LaGrange although I’ve invested in Hogansville is kind of hard because a lot of things that we do, we do for Hogansville,” said Price.

She said she hopes to win on Nov. 2, 2021 however, regardless of the outcome she wants to have fun during the campaign and will celebrate with whoever wins. She also hopes once the election is over everyone will continue working together to make Hogansville a better place.

Bailey said as Hogansville continues to move forward and grow he believes this was the right time for him to begin his campaign. He said if he is elected he would be very focused on the infrastructure the city is expecting to see.

Being a pastor in both LaGrange and Senoia, he also addressed concerns regarding whether or not he is invested in Hogansville. He said he has lived in Hogansville for 13 years and served as a city councilmember for two terms.

“I am ready to go. I am set, I am ready, I am enthused and we are ready for the challenge, we are ready to go and I am willing for my voters and everybody that votes. If you know what, they need to vote Bailey, it is going to be a great time,” said Bailey

Bailey also hosts annual events for 3 holidays, Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Martin Luther King Day in Hogansville.

He said he expects the Mayoral elections to be a close race but believes the city will grow better if everyone works together, he also said he is excited and invested in the community.

“If there are cities that are growing, cities that are thriving, it takes great team work from the Mayor, council and the City Manager so I think we got the right team and I think I can be a part of that team to make it go forth as a leader,” said Bailey.