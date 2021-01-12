2 LaGrange locals charged in February 2020 death investigation

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has two LaGrange locals in custody for the Feb. 4, 2020 death of Dennis Wayne Binion.

On Feb. 4, 2020, Binion was found lying in the road in the 4600 block of Hamilton Road with what officials call severe injuries. He was taken to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center Emergency Room, where he later died, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

The Georgia State Patrol opened an investigation into Binion’s death, thinking he had been hit by a vehicle while walking down the road. In April 2020, GSP gave the case to TCSO after finding no evidence of Binion having been hit by a vehicle.

As the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division worked the case, they found two people who were involved in Binion’s death. Michael Joshua Eugene Richards, 36, and Crystal Michelle Carothers, 34, both of LaGrange, were identified as the suspects in the case.

On Jan. 11, 2021, the case was presented to the Troup County Grand Jury and a true bill indictment was given for Richardson and Carothers.

“Thank you to District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case to help bring some answers and closure to the Binion family,” Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

Richardson and Carothers face the following charges:

Michael Joshua Eugene Richardson faces charges for Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault

Crystal Michelle Carothers faces charges for Hindering the Apprehension and/or Punishment of a Criminal and Making False Statements.

At this time, no further details of the case will be released. Anyone with information regarding Dennis Binion’s death is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division or the Troup County Crime Stoppers.