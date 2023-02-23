LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A LaGrange housefire from last Saturday fatally injured a 44-year-old man, according to the LaGrange Fire Department.

On Feb. 18 around 10:28 p.m., LaGrange and Troup County fire departments dispatched to Poplar Circle.

First responders found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Upon entry, the victim was found in a bedroom.

Provided by Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire

The victim was given medical care by American Medical Response and LaGrange Fire Department. He was then taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.