 

7-year-old boy killed in Troup County ATV accident to be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens

LaGrange Bureau
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Higgins Funeral Home)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A 7-year-old boy killed in a tragic all-terrain-vehicle accident on Dec. 5, 2020 will be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens, following a service at Higgins Funeral Home’s Hunter Allen Myhand Chapel.

The service for Bradley Cleveland Kennedy, a Hollis Hand Elementary School student, will be held at 12 p.m. on Dec. 8. Higgins Funeral Home will stream the service live on Facebook.

According to a release from Higgins Funeral Home, Pastors Woody Woodard and Jim Butler will officiate the ceremony. Condolences for the family can be sent through the Higgins Funeral Home website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 40°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 68° 40°

Friday

68° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

69° / 51°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 69° 51°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 62° 43°

Monday

54° / 35°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

54°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
10%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
10%
38°

36°

12 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

1 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
10%
34°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories