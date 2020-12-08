7-year-old boy killed in Troup County ATV accident to be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A 7-year-old boy killed in a tragic all-terrain-vehicle accident on Dec. 5, 2020 will be laid to rest at Meadoway Gardens, following a service at Higgins Funeral Home’s Hunter Allen Myhand Chapel.

The service for Bradley Cleveland Kennedy, a Hollis Hand Elementary School student, will be held at 12 p.m. on Dec. 8. Higgins Funeral Home will stream the service live on Facebook.

According to a release from Higgins Funeral Home, Pastors Woody Woodard and Jim Butler will officiate the ceremony. Condolences for the family can be sent through the Higgins Funeral Home website.