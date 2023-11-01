LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — For the rest of 2023, you won’t have to pay a fee to adopt a new furry family member from the LaGrange Animal Shelter.

According to the City of LaGrange, the local shelter is becoming overcrowded. By waiving the adoption fee for animals up-to-date on vaccinations, officials hope to alleviate some of that overwhelm.

“We are experiencing an overwhelming amount of animals coming into the shelter,” said LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We are hoping that waiving the fees will help us alleviate the overcrowding at the shelter.”

If you’re unsure whether or not you’re ready for a new pet, you have time to decide — the fees will remain waived until Dec. 31, 2023,

The LaGrange Animal Services building is at 1390 Orchard Hill Road. You can call the shelter at (706) 298-3606 or get into touch on the Facebook page.