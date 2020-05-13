Animal shelter needs your help saving 50 dogs

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) –The City of LaGrange Animal shelter is asking for donations. On May 5. It’s not everyday, the City of LaGrange Animal shelter is called in for back up by the Marshall’s office. News 3 was given this video. This video shows the animals that were recovered from a Troup County Home.

“The head count was unknown she just advised that there was a lot and we bring all of our trucks and our mobile adoption unit to help haul the animals to be placed in our care,” said Chris Bussey, The animal shelter supervisor.

Authorities said the homeowner Cynthia Sims, cooperated and willingly surrendered the dogs . Officials found 18 dogs outside and the remaining dogs inside of her home, where the floors where covered in feces. Unfortunately they found a dead dog in the backyard.

“The dogs saw our Vet for the first time yesterday and alot of them have different issues going on and it wasn`t noticeable at first ,but after our vet checked them they have serve al different skin issues going on.” Bussey said.

