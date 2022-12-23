LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that claimed the life of Laquan Dewberry, 16. The shooting left two other teens injured.

Stephens was taken back to LaGrange where he is being held at the Troup County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on Dewberry’s death is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.