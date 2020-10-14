Autopsy confirms identity of body found in Heard County

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities have positively identified a body found in a vehicle in Heard County, is Natalie Jones.

Jones’ mother told News 3, the Heard County Sheriff’s office told her that they had found Jones, who had been missing since the Fourth of July weekend. According to officials, Jones’ car was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Roosterville Road and Welcome Road in Heard County, Georgia.

According to Heard County officials, a text message from Jones’ phone was sent in the early morning hours of July 5th to a friend saying, quote: ” I made it! Thanks.” A location for was not sent in text.



Sheriff Ross Henry told News 3 foul play is not suspected at this time.