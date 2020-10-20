Callaway High temporarily closes after rise in COVID-19 cases, student and staff quarantines

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway High School will close temporarily and switch to virtual learning for the rest of the Oct. 19 school week after a reported rise in COVID-19 cases led to increased staff and student quarantines.

School officials say this is the second school to close out of an abundance of caution in one week.

CHS says they have five positive student cases and four positive staff cases of COVID-19, resulting in the quarantine of 103 students and 19 staff.

“I shared with the Callaway community that we were closely monitoring our cases and would make learning model changes if needed. When we received the notice that an additional staff member received a positive test, we knew it was time to make the change. The building will be cleaned this week and our students will learn virtually through Canvas, which we have prepared them,” Principal Jonathan Laney said.

Due to the temporary closure and increased quarantines, the Troup County School System will be fogging the entire school and monitoring the situation. A decision on reopening is expected to come on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

At this time, all extracurricular activities are canceled until the school is reopened, and school officials are working with the Georgia High School Association to reschedule all scheduled events.

This means that the Callaway football team at Haralson County will be rescheduled.

Officials say CHS hopes to return to in-person learning on Oct. 26, but while learning virtually, students are expected to log in daily for their regularly scheduled classes. If students do not have access to a digital device or internet connections, there will be opportunities to make-up assignments they may miss.