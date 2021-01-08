City of LaGrange Animal Services reaches “no kill” status after hitting 91% save rate

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange Animal Services has reached a 91% save rate, pushing them over the line to achieve a “No Kill” status in 2020.

City officials say the achievement comes as a result of their partnership with non-profit Puppy Pipeline of Georgia Rescue, which helped them reach their goal, an achievement they’ve worked toward since 2007.

“This is a great achievement for the city because we are an open admission shelter and don’t turn away sick or injured stray animals,” said LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We have been working on becoming a no-kill shelter since 2007. At that time we began forming important partnerships with many different organizations including the Puppy Pipeline.”

Puppy Pipeline of Georgia Rescue is a non-profit that works to transport puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats to the Northeast and upper Midwest to no kill shelters that find them their forever homes. In the South, LaGrange officials say there is a low demand and high supply of animals, while in the Northeast and upper Midwest, the demand is high but supply is low.

The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter was supported in reaching their no kill status by Animal Ark Rescue, Pets Plus Natural in Pennsylvania, the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Vanderburgh Humane Society in Indiana, MSPCA Boston, the Toronto Humane Society, Katrina and Friends K9 Rescue in New York, the Troup County Humane Society, and Auburn University.

“We were able to create these partnerships by working with the Puppy Pipeline, attending conferences and networking,” said Bussey. “While achieving a 91% save rate was a lot of hard work, we plan on continuing to work toward a 100% save rate. We want the community to know that we are here at the shelter trying every day to find every single one of our animals a forever home.”