City of LaGrange Animal Services receives $10K grant from Atlanta Humane Society

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange Animal Services received a $10,000 grant from the Atlanta Humane Society to help save more locally. The grant was delivered after the Society recently chose LaGrange Animal Services to be part of their Statewide Outreach Program.

The Statewide Outreach Program provides veterinary consultation and assistance to Georgia shelters, and helps them find new funding opportunities, as well as distributing funds and helping with identifying and implementing progressive programs, training, and other beneficial services when a shelter is approved for a grant, according to city officials.

“By receiving the $10,000 grant from the Atlanta Humane Society we will be able to update our assessment room. The assessment room is used by local Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Greathouse who helps to examine animals and administers shots,” said LaGrange Animal Services, Supervisor Chris Bussey. “We will be adding more cabinet and counter space along with several other tools to help us check the animals. This will be a huge benefit in helping our animals.”

Officials say that the City of LaGrange applied for the $10,000 grant a few months ago and Atlanta Humane Society representatives visited the LaGrange Animal Shelter in December 2020. LaGrange Animal Services also achieved a ‘no kill’ shelter status in 2020.

“The staff of LaGrange Animal Services continues to do a great job operating a “no-kill” shelter, working with local and statewide partners, and caring for animals in their care,” said LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton. “I’m glad that the Atlanta Humane Society and others have recognized the wonderful work they are doing.”