City of LaGrange Animal Shelter to participate in National Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Campaign

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL)- The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is set to participate in the Annual Clear the Shelter for the entire month of August.

The City of LaGrange Animal shelter will waive all fees for cats and dogs. Each adoption will include vaccinations, spay/neuter, and microchip.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug.29th, at the LaGrange Petsense and the animal shelter. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also be donating a goody bag to each person who adopts an animal at the shelter while supplies last.