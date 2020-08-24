City of LaGrange Animal Shelter to participate in National Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Campaign

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL)- The City of LaGrange Animal Shelter is set to participate in the Annual Clear the Shelter for the entire month of August.

The City of LaGrange Animal shelter will waive all fees for cats and dogs. Each adoption will include vaccinations, spay/neuter, and microchip.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug.29th, at the LaGrange Petsense and the animal shelter. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will also be donating a goody bag to each person who adopts an animal at the shelter while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 80% 84° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 91° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 91° 75°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 91° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Showers
40%
83°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

78°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

7 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories