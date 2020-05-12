City of LaGrange awarded $2M grant for community improvement, job training initiatives

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The City of LaGrange received a $2 million Community Development Block Grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The CDBG is a federal program aimed at benefiting low to moderate income people by providing resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing, according to a statement by the City of LaGrange.

The grant is only eligible for non-entitlement communities, meaning cities with populations less than 50,000 or counties with less than 200,000 residents. The Innovative Grant Program is intended for “projects that will result in transformational changes: individual or a series of activities.”

“This grant provides an opportunity for communities to demonstrate and develop forward-thinking, solution-driven initiatives that will enhance the quality of life for residents for generations to come,” Kimberly Carter, DCA’s Office of Community Development Director, said.

Five communities applied for the grant in the final round, with LaGrange holding the highest score for their application, officials say.

The city says the $2 million grant will be used to transform part of the Whitesville Road Corridor by buying and reconstructing seven dilapidated homes and turning them into rental units. The funds will also be used to buy and renovate a commercial property to serve as a Workforce Development Training Center for the carpentry, plumbing, electrical and HVAC installation and repair industries.

The city says the project will help about 131 individuals.

“I appreciate DCA offering this opportunity for communities to think creatively and to propose innovative solutions to recurring issues. DCA’s grant will allow us to improve substandard housing, provide job training, and enhance one of our major gateways,” said Jim Thornton, LaGrange Mayor.