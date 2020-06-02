City of LaGrange Blood Drive

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

The City of LaGrange is hosting a Blood Drive, Wednesday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s Training Room at 115 Hill Street.

According to a press release from the city, The American Red Cross says there is a need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitial resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lagrange or call 1800-RED-Cross. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are strongly encourage