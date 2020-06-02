City of LaGrange Blood Drive

The City of LaGrange is hosting a Blood Drive, Wednesday, June 3rd, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the LaGrange Fire Department’s Training Room at 115 Hill Street.
According to a press release from the city, The American Red Cross says there is a need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitial resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To make an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lagrange or call 1800-RED-Cross. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are strongly encourage