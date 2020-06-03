City of LaGrange hosting blood drive Wednesday

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of LaGrange is responding to an urgent call by the American Red Cross for blood donations. A blood drive will be held Wednesday, June 3rd, at the LaGrange Fire Department’s training room from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The address is 115 Hill Street.

Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code lagrange. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

The American Red Cross reports the demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent in recent weeks. Hospitals are resuming surgical procedures that were temporarily halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Scheduled blood drives had to be canceled because sponsoring organizations and businesses were closed.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” according to Paul Sullivan, senior vice-president with Red Cross Blood Services.

The public is invited to participate in Wednesday’s blood drive in LaGrange.