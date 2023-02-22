LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange is hosting its annual Arbor Day Celebration this Friday.

The event is at the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Hunnicutt Avenue on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

There will be a short program and an annual planting of trees purchased by members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Theta Xi Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

It is indeed an honor to participate each year in the annual tree planting celebration in reference to Arbor Day hosted by the City of LaGrange. City of LaGrange Community Development Director Alton West

Officials say for over 16 years, the City of LaGrange has been recognized as a Tree City USA Community.