City of LaGrange Utility Crew gears up in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) –The City of LaGrange utility crew is in Welsh, Louisiana assisting with power restoration following the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

There are four LaGrange Utility workers assisting in Louisiana: Linwood Mitchell, Kyle Hyatt, Jamie Foster and Taylor Atkinson.

“We are very proud of our electric employees for volunteering to help out the communities in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.” LaGrange Utilities Director Patrick Bowie said. “A small municipalities, we rely on joint action and mutual aid to restore service to our customers whenever there is a major storm event.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 90° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 72°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 91° 72°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 89° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 73°

Saturday

87° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 72°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

80°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

78°

10 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

11 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

12 AM
Clear
0%
76°

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

2 AM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

4 AM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

5 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

7 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

89°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

89°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories