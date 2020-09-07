City of LaGrange Utility Crew gears up in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) –The City of LaGrange utility crew is in Welsh, Louisiana assisting with power restoration following the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

There are four LaGrange Utility workers assisting in Louisiana: Linwood Mitchell, Kyle Hyatt, Jamie Foster and Taylor Atkinson.

“We are very proud of our electric employees for volunteering to help out the communities in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura.” LaGrange Utilities Director Patrick Bowie said. “A small municipalities, we rely on joint action and mutual aid to restore service to our customers whenever there is a major storm event.”