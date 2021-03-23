 

Columbus man flees traffic stop in LaGrange, caught with help of K-9 unit

LaGrange Bureau

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man fled a traffic stop in LaGrange, Ga., on Monday after a Troup County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-185. After the man ditched the car and fled into woods, a LaGrange Police K-9 unit finally caught him, according to a Troup County Sheriff’s office press release.

Deputy Richardson tried to pull over the car for speeding 91 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone, but the driver, later determined to be Montavia Harmon, 36, refused to stop and veered off the interstate onto Upper Big Springs Road.

LaGrange police say Harmon then pulled into a driveway in the 3000 block of Upper Big Springs Road and ran into the woods behind a house. Sheriff’s deputies spoke with a female passenger of the vehicle, who identified Harmon. A Georgia Crime Information Center check showed Harmon was wanted in Columbus for aggravated assault.

It was then that additional Troup County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, joined by a K-9 unit with the LaGrange Police. The K-9 unit located Harmon around 5:40 p.m. and took him into custody, police say, without further incident.

Harmon was transported to the Troup County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Columbus. In addition to his outstanding warrant, Harmon is charged with multiple traffic violations, including fleeing, attemping to elude officers, obstruction, speeding, passing on a no-pass zone, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a stop sign.

