Communities in Schools along with volunteers lend a helping hand to locals in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Communities in Schools along with volunteers from Kia Motors Manufacturing and Callaway High School handed out 1,300 boxes of food to LaGrange locals on March 18, 2021.

Communities in Schools, with the help of many affiliates, has served about 38 communities all over Georgia.

The food drive was organized to lend a helping hand to locals who may be facing food insecurity. Pre-registration was not required and the event was open to the public.

The boxes contained items like milk, fresh produce and protein, all provided with the help of many suppliers. There was no limit on the number of boxes per car.

“We support anyone and everyone in the community cause we don’t know the circumstances and sometimes people don’t advertise those circumstances,” said CEO and Director of Communities in Schools Georgia, Carol Lewis. “They just kinda quietly suffer in silence so this is just a simple way of being able to help the community without question, guilt or fear.”

Lewis hopes the food drive provides families struggling with food insecurity with a bit of support. She was also overjoyed to see the number of volunteers that participated and emphasizes the goal of individuals helping one another.

“It’s so great, it’s so rewarding for our team members to be able to participate in events like this that are really value added within our community,” said Patrick Sands, Manager of Communications within the Team Relations Department at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

The Kia Motors Manufacturing employees often participate in events like these and enjoy giving back to the community.

Students from Callaway High School were excited to join Kia employees in participation and give back to the community.

“I thought it would just be a fun thing for me to do and just be able to give back to my community to have a memory just to look back on,” said Charlie Dixon, a senior at Callaway High School.

Many locals expressed their gratitude to Communities in Schools and all the volunteers as they picked up their boxes, many were seen smiling and waving as they drove away.

“It’s a blessing really, you know, community still helping out one another and people still coming together and doing things for the people,” said David Moreland, LaGrange Resident.

Communities in Schools intents to continue hosting events like the food drive to increase support for families and the neighborhood.