Communities in Schools and Amerigroup partner to bring food to students and families

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – The organizations Communities in Schools and Amerigroup partnered March 6, 2021 to hand out free, fresh produce to the students and families of LaGrange.

Since October 2020, Communities in Schools has fed over 3,000 families. The mobile food pantry was held in Calumet Park and pre-registration was not required.

The radio station, K92.7 was in attendance and provided two free bicycles for a raffle along with a live DJ. The winners of the bicycle raffle were announced at the end of the event.

As the largest stay-in-school network, Communities in Schools focuses on the needs of students and helps them excel in their studies. They will often provide students with food, hygiene products and tutors depending on the need of the child. Their goal is to keep students in school and focused on learning.

“We are bringing fresh produce to the community, free of charge, to help individuals who are suffering from food insecurity, a lot of it due to the recent pandemic,” said Tabitha Lewis- Coverson, Executive Director of Communities in School in Troup and Muscogee Counties.

Communities in Schools and Amerigroup often partner up to tackle the needs of various communities. They have hosted many events together like, back-to-school drives and mobile pantries, all of which are free of charge.

Lewis- Coverson says they have seen a huge impact in the students and their families since the beginning of the pandemic as a result, they try to host events like the mobile food pantry frequently.

There will be another mobile food pantry held later in the month and a four-week summer enrichment camp during summer break.