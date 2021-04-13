Communities in Schools handed out 1,100 boxes of food with the help of volunteers from Kia and Duracell

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to the success of past events, Communities in Schools hosted another food drive on April 13, 2021.

Communities in Schools has handed out about 6,000 boxes of food in the last six months.

Communities in Schools gathered with volunteers from the Kia and Duracell manufacturing plants at Whitesville Road Elementary School.

“It means a lot to me. I know that there are a lot of people in our community who lost their jobs and are struggling right now with COVID,” said the Human Resources Director for LaGrange Duracell Plant, Laurie James. “So we’ve supported our employees but we also want to support the community so this was a way that we could give back and help those that need the assistance.”

Duracell and Communities in Schools have been working together for a few years in community events.

“I think it shows that community means a lot to Duracell. Duracell is a very strong company in the community and we do want to support and help our community,” said James.

The help of volunteers from companies like Duracell and Kia help make events like the food drives possible.

Similar to the past food drives, pre- registration was not required for participants. Cars were limited to five boxes per car unless they were picking up for a church or senior citizens.