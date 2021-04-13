 

Communities in Schools handed out 1,100 boxes of food with the help of volunteers from Kia and Duracell

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to the success of past events, Communities in Schools hosted another food drive on April 13, 2021.

Communities in Schools has handed out about 6,000 boxes of food in the last six months.

Communities in Schools gathered with volunteers from the Kia and Duracell manufacturing plants at Whitesville Road Elementary School.

“It means a lot to me. I know that there are a lot of people in our community who lost their jobs and are struggling right now with COVID,” said the Human Resources Director for LaGrange Duracell Plant, Laurie James. “So we’ve supported our employees but we also want to support the community so this was a way that we could give back and help those that need the assistance.”

Duracell and Communities in Schools have been working together for a few years in community events.

“I think it shows that community means a lot to Duracell. Duracell is a very strong company in the community and we do want to support and help our community,” said James.

The help of volunteers from companies like Duracell and Kia help make events like the food drives possible.

Similar to the past food drives, pre- registration was not required for participants. Cars were limited to five boxes per car unless they were picking up for a church or senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 68° 58°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Thursday

73° / 50°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 67% 73° 50°

Friday

69° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 69° 52°

Saturday

70° / 52°
Showers
Showers 48% 70° 52°

Sunday

74° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 74° 50°

Monday

73° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 73° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

11 PM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
60°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
80°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
76°

75°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories