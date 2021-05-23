Community Action for Improvement Center in LaGrange provides COVID-19 relief for multiple counties

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Community Action for Improvement Center in LaGrange hosted a COVID-19 relief drive-thru event for Troup County and surrounding counties on May 22, 2021. Attendees received items like food, water, laundry detergent and feminine hygiene products which were all donations from individuals and companies.

“It was important for us to operate as a partner in the community so we did invite other organizations to be a part of it like we said, Area in Need Missionary House. Some others have joined us so its been a real collaborative effort in the community and we’re really excited it took off so fast,” said the Executive Director for CAFI and organizer of the event, Jennifer Corcione.

CAFI provides support for low income families and helps relieve the burden of poverty. May being “Community Action Month” CAFI hosted the drive-thru event to show the community their support.

“It is a blessing to be able to serve the community,” said Program Support Specialist, Marcia Matthews.

CAFI hosts monthly food drives for people in need that services about 500 people every month. One attendee, Wendy Rodgers, was eager to receive donations after learning of the event in the newspaper.

“It means a lot, it helped out everybody else too in the area,” said Rodgers.

There were many volunteers at the event including brothers from the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. They volunteer with CAFI most weekends and provide support for the community.

“One of the things of our local chapters is to make sure is that we are pushing the things that are necessary and trying to help those that are in need in our community,” said Brian Smith, one of the brothers of the Kappa Alpha Psi.

According to Smith, the brothers individually believe supporting the community is important and are part of Kappa Alpha Psi because it is an organization that supports that foundation. They saw positive feedback from the community at the event.

“Everybody has been real responsive, very happy to receive the help,” said George Baker, one of the brothers from the Kappa Alpha Psi.

CAFI received between 40 and 50 thousand dollars worth of donations for this event and they hope to have provided relief for 700 people with the drive-thru event.