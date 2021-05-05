Community Dream Event gathers locals in LaGrange to offer different resources

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Employers, educational institutions and community service organizations gathered in Southbend Park on May 5, 2021. The Community Dream Event aimed to show locals what resources are available within the city. Locals could apply to jobs on site, inquire about personal growth programs and learn about other agencies available to them.

Organizer, Teara Harris, came up with the idea for the event when she realized many people in the community were not aware of the resources the city could offer.

“The goal is to give people the resources that they need to get out of their situations. Sometimes we don’t know the resources that are in our community. We have local, state and federal here and some people don’t know those agencies so it’s good to have them here,” said Harris.

The event began last year during the pandemic and is hosted outdoors to enforce social distancing and other COVID- 19 guidelines.

One organization in attendance was Circles Troup County, a nonprofit organization, that helps individuals and families combat poverty.

“We have a great community of volunteers and participants that you can’t even tell the difference from one to the other and we all learn from each other. It’s a strong community and it’s good to build up your neighbors,” said Sherri Brown, Executive Director at Circles Troup County.

Brown engaged with locals and answered questions about creating better spending habits and offered the organization’s resources to assist those interested.

The event was free to the public and vendors. It allowed locals to address growth related questions like starting a business or buying a house.

The Community Dream Event has been expanded to neighboring areas like West Point, Hogansville, Meriwether County.