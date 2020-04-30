Construction begins on Floyd Road to replace portions damage by 2019 flooding

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) –Construction will begin on Monday, May 4, as the Troup County Roads and Engineering Department plan to replace a damaged culvert that was damaged in the April 2019 Flood in Troup County.

Expect delays if you travel through the intersection of Floyd Road between addresses 335 and 475 will be closed. The road work will continue, though weather may cause the schedule to change.

County officials say drivers will need to use alternative routes if they normally drive through the area under construction.

