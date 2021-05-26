Courtroom confusion leads to rescheduling for man accused of soliciting murder of Troup County Deputy

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Criminal hearings in Troup County were rescheduled today, including the hearing for Jonathan Lawrence, after notices were not sent to some attorneys due to confusion about post-COVID-19 procedures.

Jonathan Taylor Lawrence was set to appear in court on charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony and threating of witness in a proceeding. Taylor’s counsel did not appear for today’s hearing. Judge Hightower rescheduled the next proceeding for Aug. 4, 2021.

Taylor’s case was not the only one delayed today. Judge Hightower said there was confusion about adjusting to COVID-19 procedures and rescheduled a slew of cases. While a calendar was sent via email, some notices were not sent out to counsel.

Taylor is also accused of soliciting the murder of a Troup County Sheriff’s Deputry from inside the Troup County Jail. The criminal attempted murder charge came after an investigation by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division started on Aug. 20. Taylor was originally charged for Threatening a Witness in Official Proceedings on July 17.

Taylor is currently held in Fayette County Jail.

Coweta Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Smith declined comment on the case. Smith said her office will not comment on open cases.