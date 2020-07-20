Death investigation underway in Troup County after woman found with gunshot wound to the head

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death from the evening of July 19 after a 22-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say that Haley Newsom, the victim, was found unresponsive in the driveway around 8:35 p.m. A statement from TCSO says that officers who arrived on scene quickly began rendering life-saving measures to Newsom while waiting for fire and ambulance personnel to arrive at the scene.

Newsom was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center before being airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital, where she later died.

Speaking with witnesses at the home, investigators learned that a 17-year-old named Cameryn Phillips was waving a handgun around the living room when the gun went off, hitting Newsom in the head. She fell ot the ground, and Phillips ran over to her, picked her up and carried her outside, according to officials.

Deputies arrived as he was getting ready to take her to the hospital for medical care.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at the time of their public release on the incident.

