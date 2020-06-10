Delays in officals results cased by absentee ballots

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. on Election day in Troup County, but like other areas of Georgia, election results were still unknown well past midnight.

Elections manager Andrew Harper says they received a large number of Absentee ballots due to the pandemic. Harper said the county has never received that many absentee ballots.

“The reason we were delayed last night was because of the numbers of absentee ballots we had and we had rejected ones that would not read into the scanner,” Harper said.

Harper said the number of votes in last night’s primary exceeded the general elections numbers from four years ago.