Department of Health realizes miscalculation in COVID-19 vaccines, leads to rise in vaccination numbers

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) –According to the Department of Public Health, Troup County now has 24% of the population fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines and 27% partially vaccinated. This increase comes after the Department of Health learned that approximately 1,248,063 records within the vaccine dashboard were missing county information.

“Although reaching 24% is great and having every person vaccinated counts. We are hoping the numbers continue to rise so we can eventually reach herd immunity,” said Hayla Folden, the Media Relations Specialist for District 4 Public Health.

The data was updated after DPH realized the vaccination rates did not add up. The organization realized many people being vaccinated were not completing their address information when receiving a vaccine. They then matched vaccine recipient information with pre-existing residency information from the Georgia Department of Driver Services records.

“We hope that with the release of this information, people will fully complete their address information when receiving a vaccine and that providers will fully enter the information in GRITS,” said Folden.

GRITs is the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services. It is used as proof of vaccination records. Public health providers are expected to update the system within 24 hours of a COVID-19 vaccine.