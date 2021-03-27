 

District 4 Public Health hosts event for COVID-19 vaccines in Troup County

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – District 4 Public Health hosted a COVID- 19 vaccination center in LaGrange on March 27, 2021.

Healthcare workers administered 1,500 Pfizer COVID- 19 vaccines at Troup County School System Bus Depot.

All participants had to be pre- registered and no walk-ins were welcomed due to the number of vaccines available.

The event was held for the first eligible recipients of the vaccines which included, adults aged 55 and over, healthcare workers and law enforcement.

“Bringing more vaccines into arms will bring us closer to immunity and protecting those and decreasing the burden that COVID- 19 has on the community, decreasing hospitalizations and severe outcomes of getting COVID,” said Emergency Preparedness Deputy Director for District 4 Public Health, Yesenia Arreguin.

Arreguin was eager to see all the available slots for the vaccination appointments fill quickly.

District 4 Public Health intends to host another vaccination event in Troup County in the upcoming weeks. They hope to have all the appointments filled once again so that the communities can begin to lower the risk of COVID- 19.

