Do you have what it takes? Sidewalk chalk contest

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County is hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Contest for all citizens. The contest will run until Sunday evening, May 3.

To enter the contest, you must submit photos of the chalk artwork by posting a photo of the artwork on Facebook and tag Troup County or send the photo directly to Troup County Facebook messenger or via email at information@troup.org.

All photos must be submitted and received before the end of the day on Sunday, May 3.

The winner will receive a $50.00 Visa gift card and a t-shirt from Troup County. The winner will be announced on social media on May 4.

