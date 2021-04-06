Dymond Hardaway continues to break barriers

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Dymond Hardaway more broke barriers this past weekend in Louisiana.

The youngest of the Hardaway sisters was named number one in her weight class at the tournament.

“It feels amazing, all the girls were hard. I know they did hard work because they put me in very deep breaths and made me very tired,” said Dymond Hardaway. “It was pretty good, it feels amazing to finally be number one in the nation.”

Her sister, Shamiracle, also competed in the tournament but fell short of her goals due to some injuries prior to the tournament.

Both sisters will be competing again in July at the 2021 National Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.

“Make sure I’m in shape and make sure, um, I have everything down packed. Make sure I’m not hurt before going down there, make sure about my weight too,” said Shamiracle Hardaway.