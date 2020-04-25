Eyelash Tech welcomes client after 3 week closing

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) –Shablee Boykin is the owner of Beauty “N” MINK, located in the heart of downtown LaGrange.

Boykin tells News 3 her business was only open for six months when Governor Brian Kemp declared the closure of non-essential businesses. Today she says she is going the extra mile to ensure her customers not only look good, but to make she they are safe.

“I`m really big on sanitation and cleanliness. My clients will vouch for me, I’m always washing my handing, using hand sanitizer and spraying Lysol on the beds,” Boykin said.

Boykin’s business requires close contact with her clients, she ‘s only able to service one clients at a time.

“A full set take about an hour and a half, so what I do is block out an 15 minutes in between every client, I use that time to sanitize,” she said.

Boykin said she will continue to follow the guidelines issued by the state.