Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site set to open Friday

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) –A drive-thru COVID-19 Testing site is set to open Friday, June 5th in the parking lot of the Walmart at 803 New Franklin Road.

According to a press release, The testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, as well as state and local officials.

The testing will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitted. You must make an appointment using the Quest`s MyQuest online portal http://www.MYQUESTCOVIDTEST.com.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those to swab their nose onsite while in their vehicles, trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly.

You must make an appointment before you can be tested. Identification will be required once on site.