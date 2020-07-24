GBI says eighth suspect now charged in LaGrange drug investigation

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an additional arrest in a drug investigation, bringing the number of individuals facing charges in the case to eight. Originally, the GBI and LaGrange Police had charged seven men and women involved on June 11, concluding a seven-month long investigation.

On July 24, William Reeves Durga, 21 of Hamilton, was charged for sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony, and was taken into custody.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, LaGrange Police Department,and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were involved in Durga’s arrest.

The GBI says additional arrests are pending.