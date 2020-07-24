GBI says eighth suspect now charged in LaGrange drug investigation

LaGrange Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs_156999

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made an additional arrest in a drug investigation, bringing the number of individuals facing charges in the case to eight. Originally, the GBI and LaGrange Police had charged seven men and women involved on June 11, concluding a seven-month long investigation.

On July 24, William Reeves Durga, 21 of Hamilton, was charged for sale of cocaine and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony, and was taken into custody.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, LaGrange Police Department,and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were involved in Durga’s arrest.

The GBI says additional arrests are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories