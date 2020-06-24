GBI: Seven arrested in LaGrange for selling drugs

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says seven individuals have been arrested in LaGrange for selling drugs after a months-long undercover investigation.

Officials say that a seven month investigation at the Main Street Pub led to the arrest of the seven for violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. Undercover drug purchases originated and occurred inside the pub and involved employees and customers at the business.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Frederick Swint – 42, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Use of a cellular device during the commission of a Felony

Kaen McDonald – 28, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine (2 counts), Use of a cellular device during the commission of a Felony

Breanna Mitchell – 24, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine (2 counts), Use of a cellular device during the commission of a Felony

Zaven Williams – 23, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine, Use of a cellular device during the commission of a Felony

Hunter Wood – 22, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule I drug, Use of a cellular device during the commission of a Felony

Rashawn Lovelace – 23, of LaGrange, Sale of Cocaine (3 counts)

Chris Sweatt – 36, of LaGrange, Sale of Schedule IV drug

The GBI says more charges and arrests are pending.